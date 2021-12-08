CBDAO Trading Down 8.5% This Week (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. CBDAO has a market cap of $45,988.00 and $44,921.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CBDAO has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CBDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CBDAO Coin Profile

BREE is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

