CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Stock Position Lessened by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,424 shares during the quarter. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II comprises about 1.3% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 172,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 35,501 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 449.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 275,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 225,358 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 215,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 59,097 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 747,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 39,590 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRPB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 20,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,269. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $11.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

