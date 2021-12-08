Ccore Trading 47.9% Higher This Week (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a total market cap of $23,038.18 and approximately $178.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ccore has traded 47.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00228829 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.