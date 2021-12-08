Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €4.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 27.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.48) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.49) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.29) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceconomy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.38 ($4.92).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of ETR:CEC1 traded up €0.45 ($0.51) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €5.55 ($6.24). The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.67. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of €4.36 ($4.90) and a 1-year high of €7.60 ($8.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.