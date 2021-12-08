Celer Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $92.32 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0758 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $460.70 million and $92.32 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00044189 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00228901 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

CELR is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,076,711,958 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

