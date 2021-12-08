Celo (CELO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $46.04 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $46.04 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $3.72 or 0.00007380 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,204,495 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

