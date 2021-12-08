Celo Dollar Market Cap Tops $105.37 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $105.37 million and $1.62 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.15 or 0.00222894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 106,114,941 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

