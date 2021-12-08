Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.21

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and traded as low as $4.16. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 782,299 shares.
A number of brokerages have commented on CYAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Friday, August 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.
About Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD)
Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.
