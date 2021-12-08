Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.21

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and traded as low as $4.16. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 782,299 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

