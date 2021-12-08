Centamin (LON:CEY) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.86) target price on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 137 ($1.82) to GBX 134 ($1.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.33) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centamin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 122.40 ($1.62).

CEY opened at GBX 92.05 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 101.23. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.20 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137.12 ($1.82).

In other news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 40,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($48,799.89). Also, insider Ross Jerrard bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,299.96).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

