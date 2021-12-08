Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.20

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

