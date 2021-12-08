Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Boston Partners raised its stake in Centene by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,188,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,488,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 6,316.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Centene by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after buying an additional 1,205,189 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Cowen began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

CNC stock opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $77.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

