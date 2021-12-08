Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.82

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and traded as low as $14.25. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 181,682 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CJPRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Central Japan Railway in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 15.20%. Analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

