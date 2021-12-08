Centric Cash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $161,027.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001187 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00031949 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

