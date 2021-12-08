Centrifuge (CFG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $647,531.00

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $161.17 million and $647,531.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00058290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,348.77 or 0.08618752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00080510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,596.48 or 1.00276275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 134,518,157 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

