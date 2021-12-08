Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.74

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.74 and last traded at $83.74, with a volume of 1904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.61.

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $68.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,982,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Century Communities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,060,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Century Communities by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

