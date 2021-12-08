Century Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 15th (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:IPSC) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 15th. Century Therapeutics had issued 10,550,000 shares in its public offering on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $211,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

IPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. Century Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.12.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,760,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $141,004,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,134,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

