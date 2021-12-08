Ceres (CERES) Market Cap Hits $1.63 Million

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Ceres has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $440,330.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for approximately $225.65 or 0.00447263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.31 or 0.08684174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00062158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00082256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,712.31 or 1.00516645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 9,094 coins and its circulating supply is 7,219 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars.

