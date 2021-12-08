Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery Sells 70,000 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,943,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.75. 897,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,079. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Certara by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,318,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after acquiring an additional 387,002 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

