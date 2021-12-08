CertiK (CTK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19.94 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00003234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $98.27 million and $19.94 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00059095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,418.19 or 0.08722184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00062328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00081847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,978.89 or 1.00640071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002815 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,638,596 coins and its circulating supply is 59,994,441 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

