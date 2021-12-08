CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.91 and the lowest is $1.95. CF Industries posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 482.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $14.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.46.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.56. 37,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,319. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,950. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 154,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $6,867,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 118,727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 26,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

