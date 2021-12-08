CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Trading 11.1% Higher

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) shares traded up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 8,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 62,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNFN)

CFN Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves in providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MO.

