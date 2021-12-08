CHADS VC (CHADS) Price Hits $0.0587 on Top Exchanges

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. CHADS VC has a market cap of $2.73 million and $10,657.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00043818 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.58 or 0.00227525 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,506,528 coins and its circulating supply is 46,419,572 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

