Chainlink (LINK) Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Chainlink has a market cap of $10.44 billion and approximately $1.81 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for $22.35 or 0.00044269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00218085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

LINK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.