Charles Ferry Acquires 41 Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Charles Ferry purchased 41 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £142.68 ($189.21).
LON:BRW opened at GBX 354 ($4.69) on Wednesday. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 279 ($3.70) and a one year high of GBX 412 ($5.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 372.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 367.85.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.79%.
Brewin Dolphin Company Profile
Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.
