Charles Ferry Acquires 41 Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Charles Ferry purchased 41 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £142.68 ($189.21).

LON:BRW opened at GBX 354 ($4.69) on Wednesday. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 279 ($3.70) and a one year high of GBX 412 ($5.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 372.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 367.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRW. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.44) to GBX 430 ($5.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.70) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.57) to GBX 400 ($5.30) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.30) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brewin Dolphin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 404.83 ($5.37).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

