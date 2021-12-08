Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $366.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.78 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.78.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

