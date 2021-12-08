Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after acquiring an additional 329,426 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,438,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,096,000 after acquiring an additional 59,970 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL opened at $366.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.78. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.78 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

