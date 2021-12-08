ChatCoin Trading Down 23.8% Over Last 7 Days (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.27 million and $135,917.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,702.55 or 1.00081150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00049165 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00033391 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.00867140 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.