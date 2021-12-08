CheesecakeSwap Token Achieves Market Cap of $345,822.79 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $345,822.79 and $146.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0653 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,344.14 or 0.08747371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00081203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,810.56 or 1.00298628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002836 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

