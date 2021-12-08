Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Director Purchases $14,860.00 in Stock

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Director Neil Harris Cohen acquired 2,000 shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $14,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CMMB opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $168.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMMB shares. Aegis started coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMMB. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 27.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

