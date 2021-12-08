Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Amundi acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 10,559.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,301 shares of company stock valued at $41,365,177 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535,834. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $118.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $227.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

