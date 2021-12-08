Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 54.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.8% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 81.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 27.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

CVX opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $118.66. The firm has a market cap of $227.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,301 shares of company stock worth $41,365,177. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.