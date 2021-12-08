Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,517 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Cerner worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cerner by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after purchasing an additional 260,136 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Cerner by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 255.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 172,382 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth $2,830,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.1% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERN opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.06.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.55.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

