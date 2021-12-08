Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.93 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 83.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 173.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $174.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.31 and its 200 day moving average is $169.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,623 shares of company stock worth $45,107,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.