Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $13.29 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

