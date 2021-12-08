Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $14.20 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Hologic worth $14,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Hologic by 375.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hologic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 8.6% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 12.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 663,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,986,000 after acquiring an additional 72,917 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

