Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $14.50 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $14,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi acquired a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Garmin by 2,037.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after acquiring an additional 342,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Garmin by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,319,000 after buying an additional 291,472 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 22.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 998,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,445,000 after buying an additional 181,874 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,398,854,000 after buying an additional 158,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $136.44 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.59 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.63.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

