Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $14.62 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $14,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Expedia Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,306 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Expedia Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,712 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Expedia Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 372,135 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $60,922,000 after acquiring an additional 61,281 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Expedia Group by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,137 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $166.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.46 and a 200-day moving average of $162.78. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,733 shares of company stock valued at $38,831,371 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.52.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

