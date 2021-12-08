Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 33,932 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,932 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Teradyne worth $15,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 90.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $1,216,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 55.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

NASDAQ TER opened at $159.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $159.88.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.