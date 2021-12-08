Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $14,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,487,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Paycom Software by 631.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 43,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,957,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.88.

PAYC opened at $435.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.