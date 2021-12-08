Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $14,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 285.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $296,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.