Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,982 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Regions Financial worth $15,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 190.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 39,652 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 45.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 75.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 62,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

