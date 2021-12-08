Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,718 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of United Rentals worth $15,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in United Rentals by 513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,294,000 after buying an additional 431,029 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,793,000 after purchasing an additional 166,366 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $356.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.80 and its 200 day moving average is $341.33. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.30.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

