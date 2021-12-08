Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,988 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Avery Dennison worth $13,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $215.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $147.40 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

In other news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.08.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.