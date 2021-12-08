Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,347 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $14,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $233.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.47 and a 200 day moving average of $197.83. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $133.60 and a 52-week high of $234.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.