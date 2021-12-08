Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,659 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dover worth $14,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Dover by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 278.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 78.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dover by 18,941.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $172.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.18. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $178.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

