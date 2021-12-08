Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,485 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $13,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,458,000 after buying an additional 356,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,959,465,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,454,000 after buying an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,173,000 after buying an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,179,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE stock opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.13 and a 200-day moving average of $119.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 73.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

