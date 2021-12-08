Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,706 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of CarMax worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 32.4% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 111.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Shares of KMX opened at $149.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.32 and a 200 day moving average of $132.66. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. CarMax’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

