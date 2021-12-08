Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,513 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Church & Dwight by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after buying an additional 149,225 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 30.98%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,362 shares of company stock worth $39,313,862. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

