Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,198 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $14,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $160.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.11.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

