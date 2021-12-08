Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 925 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $14,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Expedia Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,306 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Expedia Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,712 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Expedia Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 372,135 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $60,922,000 after acquiring an additional 61,281 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Expedia Group by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,137 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.52.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $166.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.46 and a 200-day moving average of $162.78. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $488,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,733 shares of company stock valued at $38,831,371. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

